Stephanie M. Geer 1988 - 2019
Norwich - Stephanie M. Geer 31, of Norwich died November 26, 2019 at the Backus Hospital. She was born in Norwich on July 9, 1988 the daughter of Deanna (Bernier) Dufault and the late Richard L. Geer. Besides her mother, she is survived by her son Ethan Almodovar and her brother Thomas Geer.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14th from 2-2:45 P.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville with a service beginning at 2:45 P.M. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Life will be held at the Holiday Inn, 10 Laura Blvd, Norwich, CT 06360 following the service.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019