Stephanie Shannon Immel 1941 - 2019
Lorton, VA - Stephanie Shannon Immel of Lorton, VA passed away on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Stephanie was born on November 17th, 1941 in Norwich, CT to Philip and Stella Shannon.
She will be dearly missed by her husband Dale Immel of 35 years; her daughter Jody McCabe; her son Jonathan Hull and his wife Simone Hull; sisters Patricia Shannon and Jeanne Shannon; brother Joseph Shannon; grandchildren Benjamin Nagao, Lucas Hull, Mada and Fionnuala McCabe; nieces Catherine and Lacy Shannon; and nephews Christopher and Brendan Hinchey and their families.
Stephanie had a generous love for family and her close circle of friends. She took great care in cultivating lifelong friendships and an immense pleasure in spending her summer vacations with her grandchildren at Misquamicut Beach in Westerly, RI. During her 15 years as a teacher's assistant and a union leader in the Norwich public schools, she gave a voice to her students with disabilities and her fellow educators.
Stephanie had a giving heart in times of need. As a devout Catholic, she was heavily involved in the funeral ministry at Fort Belvoir Chapel in Lorton, VA for the past 25 years. In this role, Stephanie provided comfort and guidance to hundreds of families whose loved ones had passed. She also was an active member of the Navy wives community and supported fellow spouses during their husbands' long deployments. For those who knew Stephanie, her fierce spirit and courage to speak for what is right and good will be her rich legacy.
Visitation at Godere Funeral Home, 21 North 2nd Ave. Taftville, CT is Friday, October 11th, 2019 from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St. Westerly, RI on Saturday, October 12th at 10:00 am. followed by burial at River Bend Cemetery at 117 Beach St. Westerly, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephanie's memory are appreciated to the Spina Bifida Association at https://www.sbevents.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=519
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019