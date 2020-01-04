Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Cutting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen B. Cutting


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen B. Cutting Obituary
Stephen B. Cutting 1964 - 2020
N. Smithfield - Stephen B. Cutting, 55, of St. Paul St., formerly of Brooklyn, CT, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at home after a brief illness. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late Donald C. and Marie C. (DeMoras) Cutting. Stephen graduated from Millbury High School and attended Worcester State College.
Mr. Cutting worked as a truck driver for Penske Trucking of Franklin. He was a member of the Elks Club in both Danielson, CT and Woonsocket, RI. Stephen enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, and was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, and New England Patriots.
Stephen is survived by his children, Dr. Marissa Cutting and her husband Sho Grant of San Antonio, TX and Justin Cutting of Schenectady, NY; his siblings, Michael Cutting and his wife Andrea of Webster, MA, James Cutting of Westfield, MA, and Laurie Cutting Locklear of Ft. Mill, SC; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with Stephen's family from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. A private funeral will be held at a later date. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -