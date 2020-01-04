|
Stephen B. Cutting 1964 - 2020
N. Smithfield - Stephen B. Cutting, 55, of St. Paul St., formerly of Brooklyn, CT, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at home after a brief illness. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late Donald C. and Marie C. (DeMoras) Cutting. Stephen graduated from Millbury High School and attended Worcester State College.
Mr. Cutting worked as a truck driver for Penske Trucking of Franklin. He was a member of the Elks Club in both Danielson, CT and Woonsocket, RI. Stephen enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, and was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, and New England Patriots.
Stephen is survived by his children, Dr. Marissa Cutting and her husband Sho Grant of San Antonio, TX and Justin Cutting of Schenectady, NY; his siblings, Michael Cutting and his wife Andrea of Webster, MA, James Cutting of Westfield, MA, and Laurie Cutting Locklear of Ft. Mill, SC; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with Stephen's family from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. A private funeral will be held at a later date. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
