|
|
Stephen Dubina 1920 - 2019
Willimantic - It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of a stalwart father, Stephen Dubina, on Monday evening, December 16, 2019 at the age of 99 years from acute systolic heart failure. He was born to Archie and Margaret (Chontos) Dubina, in Willimantic, Connecticut, January 1920. He was the husband of Christine Beckwith (deceased) and the father of Stephen C. (Chuck) Dubina and Dale Margaret Dubina; grandfather to Charles Dubina (Stephany), Jennifer Dubina (Jon Miller); great grandfather to Holly Dubina and Beau Dubina; and leaves two cousins, Steve (Joan) Chontos of Prescott, Arizona and Eleanor Chontos of Stowe, Vermont. He was predeceased by his brother George Dubina (Troy, NH) in 2017. He attended Natchaug Grammar School and was a graduate of Windham High School, Class of 1938. He was a star athlete, voted All-State by The Connecticut Sports Writers Association in basketball. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in January 1942, following the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was a radio/telephone operator for Battery B, 126 Field Artillery, 32nd (Red Arrow) Division based in Wisconsin, which was sent to the Pacific Theater of Operations, New Guinea and the Philippine Islands where he contracted malaria and was wounded in combat, receiving the Purple Heart.
He returned home, enrolling in the Worcester Art Institute (Mass), under the G.I. Bill and also taking art courses at UConn. He worked in the family business, until it was sold, and then worked for Connecticut Light & Power (Northeast Utilities), now Eversource for 34 years. He played the saxophone well and was a gifted artist. For a city boy, he became a very good vegetable gardener. He greatly enjoyed the lake cottage he and Chris had purchased in New Hampshire, putting in a great deal of work on every vacation.
He loved his family and was a source of strength to them throughout their lives. His loss for them is immeasurable. His family wishes to thank Dr. Steven Goldblatt and Dr. Francis Siracusa of Windham Hospital for their kindness and support during his brief illness and also the Rehabilitation 2nd Floor staff of Douglas Manor for their compassion. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Lebanon, Route 207, Lebanon, CT on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:30 am with a luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, 5 Tyler Drive, N Franklin, 06254. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019