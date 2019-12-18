|
Stephen Dubina 1920 - 2019
Willimantic - Stephen Dubina, 99, of Willimantic, CT passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. His memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Lebanon, Route 207, Lebanon, CT on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:30 am with a luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, 5 Tyler Drive, N Franklin, 06254. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 18, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020