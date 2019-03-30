|
|
Stephen Edwin Reid Died - March 29, 2019
FRANKLIN, NH - Stephen Edwin Reid, 67, passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital while surrounded by the love of his family.
Born in Beverly, Mass., Stephen went on to earn his Bachelors of Business Administration from Plymouth State University prior to serving in the Navy as a Machinist Mate during the Vietnam Campaign.
Upon receiving an honorable discharge, Stephen completed his Masters of Accounting at Bentley University and became a practicing Certified Public Accountant with firms Peat, Marwick and Mitchell; Arthur Anderson; and ultimately retiring from Phoenix Mutual Insurance.
His love for family, charity and service. After earning his Eagle Scout Award, Stephen stayed active as a scoutmaster in Boy Scouts of America. His passion for volunteering, led to his involvement in numerous organizations to include; Special Olympics coach, reader at CRIS Radio where he was recognized as volunteer of the year, Christian child sponsorship, and an adult English tutor for the local community.Stephen was also a proud member of the Scottish Clan Donnachaidh, the Lions Club, and the National Rifle Association.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Reid of North Port, FL with whom he shared 40 years of loving marriage; Two sons Robert (wife Meagan Reid) and Tavis (wife Jordyn Reid); His 2 loving grandchildren Lindsay and Luke Reid; Brothers Scott, and Stuart; Sisters Kathryn, Natalie, Laurie and Kristina; and 18 nieces and nephews.
Stephen was predeceased by his parents Robert Bradstreet Reid and Mildred (Hutt) Reid, of Stratham, NH.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 11 AM to 12 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH. A funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home.
For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019