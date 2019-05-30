Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen H. Craig Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen H. Craig Sr. Obituary
Stephen H. Craig, Sr 1938 - 2019
Plainfield - Stephen H. Craig, Sr, 81, of Plainfield, beloved husband of the late Janice (Maclure) Craig, passed away May 26, 2019. He was born March 1, 1938 in Brookton, ME, a son of the late John and Margaret (Moore) Craig. He had resided in Plainfield for more than 50 years. Mr. Craig was a long-time, valued employee of Federal Paper Board until he retired. He enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling and helping others throughout his life. He leaves 2 sons, Stephen H. Craig, Jr. and Kevin A. (Gwen) Craig; 2 daughters Beth A. (Kevin) Dubay and Debra L. (Said) Cherkaoui; a step son Tim (Renee) Bettencourt; a step daughter Tammy (Mark) Waddell; a brother Gerald (Elaine) Craig; a sister Patricia (Scott) Wing; a cherished lifelong friend, Rena Dziengiel; 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by two brothers Floyd Craig and John Craig Jr and one sister Eva Lee. Funeral and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the . www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 30 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now