Stephen H. Craig, Sr 1938 - 2019
Plainfield - Stephen H. Craig, Sr, 81, of Plainfield, beloved husband of the late Janice (Maclure) Craig, passed away May 26, 2019. He was born March 1, 1938 in Brookton, ME, a son of the late John and Margaret (Moore) Craig. He had resided in Plainfield for more than 50 years. Mr. Craig was a long-time, valued employee of Federal Paper Board until he retired. He enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling and helping others throughout his life. He leaves 2 sons, Stephen H. Craig, Jr. and Kevin A. (Gwen) Craig; 2 daughters Beth A. (Kevin) Dubay and Debra L. (Said) Cherkaoui; a step son Tim (Renee) Bettencourt; a step daughter Tammy (Mark) Waddell; a brother Gerald (Elaine) Craig; a sister Patricia (Scott) Wing; a cherished lifelong friend, Rena Dziengiel; 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by two brothers Floyd Craig and John Craig Jr and one sister Eva Lee. Funeral and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the . www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 30 to June 1, 2019