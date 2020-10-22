Stephen J. Brine, Sr. 1954 - 2020
Plainfield - Stephen J. Brine Sr. (1954 – 2020) of Plainfield, Connecticut passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was the son of the late Anne and Herbert Brine Sr. Stephen was predeceased by his sister Audrey Brine and brother Herbert Brine Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Deborah J. Brine, his son Stephen, his son Christopher and his wife Jessa, his grandsons Gannon and Fenton, and his brother Gary Brine and his wife Penny.
Stephen attended The New England Institute of Anatomy in Boston, MA and received his degree in 1976. He remained in Boston upon graduation but eventually moved to Connecticut where he became an established Rubber Chemist working for Morton International in Dayton, OH, SIA Adhesives in Akron OH, Lydall / Jacobs Rubber in Dayville, CT, and Delta Rubber in Danielson, CT during his 40-year career. He retired in 2014. Throughout his life he was an avid Red Sox & Patriots fan. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family- notably his sons & grandsons.
The family will be holding a private memorial service – In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
• 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105