1/1
Stephen J. Brine Sr.
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen J. Brine, Sr. 1954 - 2020
Plainfield - Stephen J. Brine Sr. (1954 – 2020) of Plainfield, Connecticut passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was the son of the late Anne and Herbert Brine Sr. Stephen was predeceased by his sister Audrey Brine and brother Herbert Brine Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Deborah J. Brine, his son Stephen, his son Christopher and his wife Jessa, his grandsons Gannon and Fenton, and his brother Gary Brine and his wife Penny.
Stephen attended The New England Institute of Anatomy in Boston, MA and received his degree in 1976. He remained in Boston upon graduation but eventually moved to Connecticut where he became an established Rubber Chemist working for Morton International in Dayton, OH, SIA Adhesives in Akron OH, Lydall / Jacobs Rubber in Dayville, CT, and Delta Rubber in Danielson, CT during his 40-year career. He retired in 2014. Throughout his life he was an avid Red Sox & Patriots fan. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family- notably his sons & grandsons.
The family will be holding a private memorial service – In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital • 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved