Stephen Joseph Kowalski Jr 1959 - 2019
Plainfield - Stephen Joseph Kowalski Jr May 28 1959 to May 13 2019
Stephen had a deep abiding fatith in Jesus Christ, this faith never wavered even on the darkest of days. He could be heard praising God in the midest of the deep physical pain he often felt. As sad as it made him to think about leaving his family the promise of heaven pulled heavily at him.
Stephen went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 13th 2019 while holding the hand of his true love Paula.
Stephan leaves behind his wife Paula Kowalski, daughters Amanda Pepin and Brittany Kowalski. His two precious granddaughters Izabella and Mackenzie Pepin. His mother Janice Kowalski, sister Robin Schnatter and brother-in-law Joe. as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of his Life will be held: Lighthouse Church 33 Plainfield Pike Plainfield, CT June 1,2019 2-5pm
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 16 to May 18, 2019