Narragansett, R.I. - Stephen Laputz, 95, of Narragansett, RI, formerly of Ledyard, CT, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Virginia (Gray) Laputz for 67 years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Lori Henry and her husband Gary of Narragansett, RI and Leslie Laputz of Abington, MA; five grandchildren, Sarah, Kristin, John, Kelli, and Amy; four great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Robert, Kamryn, and Evelyn; and a sister, Helen Maynard of Milford, NH. He was predeceased by four brothers, Alexander, William, Thomas, and John Laputz; and two sisters, Irene Hanna and Anna Laputz.
Born in Waterford, CT, he was the son of the late Kiril and Barbara (Thier) Laputz.
Mr. Laputz earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Connecticut and was employed as an Electrical Engineer by Electric Boat - General Dynamics in Groton, CT for 40 years.
He was very active in the Grange, serving as Master of Ledyard Grange, Master of New London County Pomona, CT State Youth Director, and as a CT State Deputy. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II and again in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was also a member of the Ledyard Church for many years prior to his relocation to RI.
His hobbies included gardening, travelling, following the UCONN Women's Basketball Team and the activity that gave him the most joy - playing with his children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.
