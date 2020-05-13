|
|
Stephen Richard Tsolis 1987 - 2020
Griswold - Stephen Richard Tsolis, 32, passed away unexpectedly on May 9, 2020, at home. Stephen was born on November 9, 1987 in Middletown, CT. He graduated from Griswold Senior High School and studied Environmental Science at Manchester Community College.
Stephen's life may have been cut short, but he touched the hearts of many while he was here. Stephen was a kind and gentle soul with a great love of nature, animals, reading, family and his community of friends. Stephen had a special connection with his beloved siblings, his sisters, Malorie Rooke, Makayla Silvia and Theresa "Tess" Tsolis, and his brothers, Aidan Tsolis and Alex Wilcox (honorary brother - predeceased).
On his maternal side, in addition to his sisters Malorie and Makayla, Stephen is survived by his mother, Tina Thayer and her husband Rick Thayer, his stepfather, Christopher Rooke, his grandparents, Rick and Gloria Silvia "Nana and Poppi", his uncles, Rick and Mark Silvia and Stephen's extended Connecticut and Rhode Island family.
On his paternal side, in addition to his siblings Tess and Aidan, Stephen is survived by his father, Stephen B. Tsolis, his stepmother, Anastasia Dzura, his grandmother, Lois A. Tsolis, his aunt, Dawn Plumb, cousins, Christopher Plumb and Chelsea Plumb-Luci. Stephen was predeceased by his aunt, Wendy Carter, and uncle, Marvin Carter.
Due to the current worldwide health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather to honor Stephen. For individuals who wish to be notified of the service details, email [email protected]
ln lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution to a Humane Society in Stephen's memory.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 13 to May 15, 2020