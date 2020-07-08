Steve McEwen 1960 - 2020

Jewett City - Steve McEwen, 60, of Jewett City, died peacefully on July 5. He was born on March 1, 1960 to William and Dorothy (Blakely) McEwen in La Mesa, CA.

Steve was a graduate of Griswold High School class of 1978. He married Elizabeth (Levasseur) and had two children, Josh and Sarah.

Steve worked for CT Department of Corrections, where he retired in 2012 from Corrigan. He also owned his own construction company.

In addition to his wife and children he leaves behind his grandsons Collin, Trevor, and Calvin, many nieces and nephews, and Bill his best friend through it all.

There will be a graveside service on Monday, July 13 at 11:00 at Pachaug Cemetery in Griswold with a celebration of life to follow at his daughter's house. All who loved Steve are welcome to join.



