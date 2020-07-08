1/1
Steve McEwen
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve McEwen 1960 - 2020
Jewett City - Steve McEwen, 60, of Jewett City, died peacefully on July 5. He was born on March 1, 1960 to William and Dorothy (Blakely) McEwen in La Mesa, CA.
Steve was a graduate of Griswold High School class of 1978. He married Elizabeth (Levasseur) and had two children, Josh and Sarah.
Steve worked for CT Department of Corrections, where he retired in 2012 from Corrigan. He also owned his own construction company.
In addition to his wife and children he leaves behind his grandsons Collin, Trevor, and Calvin, many nieces and nephews, and Bill his best friend through it all.
There will be a graveside service on Monday, July 13 at 11:00 at Pachaug Cemetery in Griswold with a celebration of life to follow at his daughter's house. All who loved Steve are welcome to join.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved