Sorge Funeral Home Inc
422 N Juniata St
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
(814) 695-3960
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Baltic, CT
Steve Paul Passarello

Steve Paul Passarello Obituary
Steve Paul Passarello 1966 - 2019
Altoona, PA. - Steve Paul Passarello, 53, of Altoona, PA passed away unexpectedly. He was born in Norwich, CT, son of Paula (Delmonte) Passarello and the late Steven A. Passarello.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle; three sons: Steven Angelo, Cameron, Dominic; one daughter: Ashley; his mother, Paula; his sister and brother-in-law, Deirdre and Paul Osypuk; and his in-laws, John and Linda Murphy. Steven was predeceased by his son, Anthony John.
Steven earned his high school diploma from St. Bernard's High School in CT; obtained his BS in Political Science from St. Anselm's College in NH; and earned a Juris Doctor degree from Western New England School of Law in MA.
Steven was the founder and owner of Passarello Law Office in Altoona, PA. He was a member of the Blair County and Pennsylvania Bar Associations. He loved to practice law.
Steven was an avid sports fan. His passions included the N.Y. Yankees, Minnesota Vikings, Boston Celtics, and UCONN Huskies. He enjoyed travelling with his family. Steven's intelligence, wit, and zest for life will be sorely missed.
A celebration of Steven's life for friends and family will be held on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Baltic, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
