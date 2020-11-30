Steven Cooley 1948 - 2020
Danielson - Steven M. Cooley, 72, passed away November 29, 2020 at Davis Place in Danielson. He was born at Day Kimball Hospital October 23, 1948 son of the late Frank L. and Rosalie (Ayers) Cooley of Dayville.
Steve coached biddy basketball and was on the Killingly School Board during the 80's. Steven graduated from Killingly High School and was a proud Providence College alum. He was privileged to work for Ayers Construction Company and then for Idlewilde Farms for many years. Steven was able to battle Multiple Sclerosis for over 35 years while maintaining good spirits throughout.
Steven is survived by his three brothers, Herbert, Richard and Craig Cooley along with his children, Michael Cooley, Thomas Cooley and wife Kerrie Ray Cooley and Patricia Gorney and husband Anthony Gorney. Steven will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren Colin, Jameson and Addison Cooley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10AM at St. James Church Danielson followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery Danielson. tillinghastfh.com