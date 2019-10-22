|
|
Steven Douglas King 2019
Tucson, AZ. - Steven Douglas King of Tucson passed away unexpectedly on the 19th of October, 2019 of an aggressive infection. He died peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital (Tucson) in the presence of family.
Steve was born in Bermuda of U.S. parents, Lee (Rob Tillotson) King of Arkansas and Lou (Joan) King of Arizona. He leaves two sisters Jan (Bryan) Geiger of California, Lauren (Jeff) Babson of Arizona, a brother Jeff King also of Arizona, a step-sister, Jody Caldwell of Colorado, and a step-brother Paul (Allison) Caldwell of Florida. Steve also leaves a daughter, Nicole Madden and had a very special place in his heart for Justin, Kendra, Kaeley, and Jazmine.
He was an amazing artist, musician, general contractor, a natural at everything and anything he ever wanted to do. He went to Montville High School in Connecticut. He studied at the University of Tampa (FL), worked at the Naval Underwater System Center (CT), worked for several construction outfits, and operated his own art studio, SKing Studio.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019