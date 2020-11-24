Steven F. Codding 1955 - 2020
Plainfield - Steven F. Codding, 65, passed away Nov. 20, 2020. He was born Oct. 29, 1955, in Putnam, a son of Bernice (Renaud) Codding and the late Floyd H. Codding, Jr. and had resided in Plainfield all of his life.
Steven was employed as a truck driver and last worked at Electric Boat. He was an avid football fan.
Besides his mother, he leaves 4 brothers, David, Gary, John and James Codding; a sister, Ann Marie Codding. He is also survived by two nephews in Texas, Steven and James and a special niece, Theresa, and a great-niece and great-nephew, Audrey Jett and Alexander.
His great love of sports was known by all his friends and family. He was a great son, brother and friend to all. He loved animals and had special treats for his mother's dog and cat everyday when he came to visit and bring the daily newspapers for his mother. He was an avid jogger in his youth but stopped after injuring his knees.
