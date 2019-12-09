|
Steven Kennedy 1961 - 2019
Niantic - Steven Kennedy, age 58 passed away peacefully at Green Tree Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Home on November 30, 2019 with his Mother and Sister at his side. He was born on April 3, 1961 in Norwich, CT, the son of Beverly Herstein and the late John G. Kennedy. Steven was born with Down Syndrome. Growing up he attended special education and public schools. He lived at home until age 21 when he moved into the first private group home in the area. Originally called SEACORP, it is now known as The Arc Eastern Connecticut where he thrived and enjoyed the independence of his "own apartment". He lived there for 37 years.
Steve lived a full and happy life enjoying sports, music, dancing and socializing. He had perfect attendance at Sunday School, attended The Arc Social Center, was a Cub Scout, bowled in a ten-pin league and volunteered at the Niantic Fire Department. He traveled domestically, internationally and on many cruises where he enjoyed sitting in the hot tub with a non-alcoholic margarita and chatting with the ladies. Steve worked at many different jobs. His last employer was C.W. Resources where he delivered Meals On Wheels to the elderly and shut-ins, always doing a little dance before saying goodbye. He participated in the Special Olympics his whole life, competing in many different sports. He excelled in swimming, winning numerous gold medals. His biggest love was going to Harkness Summer Camp for the Handicapped. He attended two weeks every summer from age 6 to 57.
Steve is survived by his mother Beverly and step-father Peter Herstein; sister Kathy Coughlin and companion Scott Doubleday; step-sister Ruth Herstein; niece Kaitlin Summers, husband Frank and children Mason and Addison; niece Kerri Kohli, husband Kevin and their four-footed boys Flynn, Iggy and Woodrow; Aunt and Uncle Darleen and Dennis Raymond; Aunt Mae Raymond and numerous other relatives. He was predeceased by his Uncle Ronald Raymond, maternal grandparents Sam and Mae Raymond and paternal grandparents Al and Marie Kennedy.
In honor of Steve's life-long love for Camp Harkness, a fund has been established to send one man and one woman from the original eight SEACORP group homes to Harkness Summer Camp each year. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to "The Arc Eastern Connecticut", 125 Sachem Street, Norwich, CT 06360, earmarked for "Steven Kennedy Harkness Summer Camp Memorial Scholarship." Many people and organizations supplied and provided care for Steve throughout his life. Steve's family gratefully thanks them all.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14th at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville, CT 06380. Visiting hours are from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. with a Celebration of Life service from 11:00 to 12:00 P.M.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019