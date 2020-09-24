Sue R. Arpin 1937 - 2020
Dayville - Sue R. (Robinson) Arpin, 83, of Dayville passed away unexpectedly after an extended illness at Westview Health Care Center September 17, 2020.
Sue was born July 1, 1937 in Athens, Greece the daughter of George and Effie (Ntinopoulos) Zachou. Sue was a professional seamstress and avid gardener, a lover of animals she always had dogs or cats in her life. Sue was also an avid Red Sox fan. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, James F. Robinson and his wife, Mary Jane, of Wolcott, CT and her daughter, Rhonda S. Robinson and her wife, Diane, of Putnam, CT. Her grandchildren, Alaina Ramos and her husband Anderson, of Waterbury, CT and her grandson, Zachary Robinson, of Wolcott, CT. She also will be missed by her great grandchildren, Anabella, Amelia and Anderson Jr.. Sue was predeceased by her granddaughter, Christina A. Robinson.
A memorial service will be held in Sue's honor on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Putnam Lodge of Elks 64 Edmond St. Putnam, CT 06260. Relatives and friends may visit with Sue's family from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. A Celebration of Life reception will follow. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. To honor Sue's memory and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Interfaith Human Services of Putnam P.O. Box 281 Putnam CT 06260 are greatly appreciated. tillinghastfh.com