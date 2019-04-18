Home

Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Sue Sousa

Sue Sousa Obituary
Sue Sousa 1954 - 2019
Plainfield - Sue Sousa, 64, of Moosup, beloved wife of the late Glenn Sousa passed away April 17, 2019. She was born July 7, 1954 in St. Johnsbury, VT a daughter of the late Alfred and Thurla (Parker) Cote and had resided in Moosup for over 40 years. Sue was last employed by C&M Corp. She enjoyed cooking and playing cards, her cats Smokey and Bruno, and spending time with family. She leaves 3 sons John Chikan, Christopher Chikan and his wife Amanda and Timothy Sousa; a daughter and son in law Roxanne and Dana Cooke; 4 sisters Karen Credit, Carol Brook s Janice LaBrie and Cynthia Forde; 3 brothers Michael, Steven and Larry Cote. Also 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours are Monday (04-22-19) from 9-11AM Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. Graveside services will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to a local pet shelter. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019
