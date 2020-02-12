|
Susan Chappell (Parenteau) 1955 - 2020
Sterling - Susan Marie Chappell, 64, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Sterling, CT on Saturday, February 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughters, their father Bruce Parenteau and her sister, Carol Liebman.
Susan was born in Putnam, CT, she was the daughter of the late Frances and Claire (Landry) Chappell.
Throughout the course of Susan's life, she obtained her master's degree, owned her own business, cared and advocated for individuals with special needs and volunteered for many organizations. Susan continually gave back to her community and those in need.
The true joy of Susan's life was her children and grandchildren. Susan was the epitome of a selfless, loving mother, "nana", friend and sister.
Susan is survived by her daughters; Jessica Parenteau, Sherrie Parenteau and April Griffin; her grandchildren; Jared Parenteau-Freeman, Annastacia, Elizabeth and Auralin Schneider; Hailee Parenteau, Vincent Valenti; Riley, Kalyn and Khloe Griffin; her sisters; Marylin Poirier, Shirley Langway, Linda Williams, Carol Liebman and Debra Brine; her brothers; James, David, Michael and Steven Chappell; many nieces, nephews and countless devoted friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to join with Susan's family on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Tamarack Lodge, 21 Ten Rod Road Voluntown, CT 06384 for a celebration of a life that was loved by so many. Memorial donations can be made to hospicesect.org.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 12 to Feb. 17, 2020