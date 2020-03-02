|
|
Susan E. Jardine 1962 - 2020
Norwich - Susan E. Jardine, 57, of Norwich, passed away unexpectedly at home the morning of March 1, 2020, leaving behind her longtime love and fiance, Jerry Highman and sweet cats.
Susan "Sue" or "Suzy" as she was fondly called by her family, was born on November 20, 1962, in Westerly, R.I. She was the second daughter born to the late Kenneth Buck and Marie Scovell, and raised in late childhood by her mother and stepfather, the late Neil Scovell, who loved her as fiercely and dearly as her own father.
Sue spent her childhood racing around her neighborhood on Flyers Drive in Norwich with her brother, sisters, and neighborhood friends. When she was old enough to spread her wings and venture independently into adulthood, Sue traveled the east coast from Tennessee to Maine, making friends wherever she went.
She was a free spirit who enjoyed the ocean and had a profound appreciation for rock and roll. Her artistic ability was infused into everything she made for the people she cared most for, her family and her friends.
Sue was the proud mother of four children, oldest daughter, Jessica Mobley and fiance Brian Blanchette; and three sons, John Jardine, Joseph Jardine, and Alexander Jardine and wife Rica. In addition to her four children, Sue was very proud of her three grandchildren, Jameson, Donovan, and Remington. Sue is survived by her brother, Keith and wife Kathy Buck; older sister ,Stephanie Malia; younger sister, Kathleen and husband Troy Grant; and stepsister, Stacy Scovell. Sue was also a devoted aunt to seven nieces and nephews, including the late Ryan Buck. Sue was like sunshine. Her laugh and smile filled the room wherever she went and she was always willing to give of herself to those around her, even at great personal cost.
Her passing is a profound loss to her children and family but they take comfort in knowing she is at peace and at home with God.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020