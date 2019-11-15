|
Susan M. Haberlandt 1950 - 2019
Hartford - Susan Martin Haberlandt, beloved sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, a pioneer and life-long leader in education, died peacefully on November 6 at Hartford Hospital following a long illness. Susan was born on February 19, 1950 in Providence, RI, as the middle child of five to John Martin, a Norwich physician, and his wife, Elizabeth, a homemaker and, for decades after John's death, the family matriarch.
Susan was raised in Norwich, in a loving and open-minded family who supported Susan's professional aspirations and social engagement throughout her life. Susan attended Norwich Free Academy where she was elected as the first female President of the Senior Class in 1966. She went on to Goucher College in Baltimore and transferred to Trinity College in Hartford in 1969, the first year that Trinity began admitting women. At Trinity, Susan designed her own major in American Studies, graduating in 1971, and later received a M.A. in History. As an undergraduate, she was co-captain of Women's tennis. In her honor, the Trinity faculty established the prestigious Susan E. Martin award, presented annually to the best woman scholar-athlete at the College.
A gifted teacher and natural leader, Susan started her career at Trinity, where she served as Assistant and then Associate Director of Admissions from 1972-80. Starting in 1985, Susan served in various roles at Kingswood-Oxford School in West Hartford, first as Director of College Advising, then as Academic Dean and as Director of the Upper School, while also teaching a popular course on U.S. History to juniors. In 1998 she was installed under the auspices of Senator John Chafee as the first female Head of School at the Providence Day Country School (PCD) in East Providence, RI, where she served as Head and continued to teach, offering an occasional course on the 1960s, until her retirement in 2011.
In addition to her husband of 44 years, Karl Haberlandt, she is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Haberlandt, son and daughter-in-law, Peter Martin Haberlandt and Sarah Kline Morgan, and their children Susan and Lou. She is also survived by her four siblings, Nancy Peavy (Bob), William T. Martin (Dilys Burke), Kathy Martin and Jane Shea (Peter), and a large extended family in the U.S. and Germany. She will remain part of all who loved her.
A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Congregational Church, 10 Woodland St., Hartford, on Saturday, November 23 at 3:00 PM. Reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immanuel or to Providence Country Day School.
