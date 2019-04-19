Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Morrissette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan R. Morrissette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan R. Morrissette Obituary
Susan R. Morrissette 1961 - 2019
Plainfield - Susan R. Morrissette 58 passed away April 18, 2019. She was born March 24, 1961 in Norwich a daughter of the late Rene and Blanche (Paquette) Morrissette and was raised in Canterbury, moving to Plainfield many years ago. Sue was last employed by Mohegan Sun. She enjoyed travelling. Although Sue never had children of her own she was very generous and caring to her nieces and nephews She leaves her companion Michael D. Rinne; 2 brothers Roger P. Morrissette and David R. Morrissette; 2 sisters Laura J. Larrabee and Debra Black. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday (4-23-19) at 11:00AM in St. John the Apostle Church, Plainfield. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Monday 4-7PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now