Susan R. Morrissette 1961 - 2019
Plainfield - Susan R. Morrissette 58 passed away April 18, 2019. She was born March 24, 1961 in Norwich a daughter of the late Rene and Blanche (Paquette) Morrissette and was raised in Canterbury, moving to Plainfield many years ago. Sue was last employed by Mohegan Sun. She enjoyed travelling. Although Sue never had children of her own she was very generous and caring to her nieces and nephews She leaves her companion Michael D. Rinne; 2 brothers Roger P. Morrissette and David R. Morrissette; 2 sisters Laura J. Larrabee and Debra Black. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday (4-23-19) at 11:00AM in St. John the Apostle Church, Plainfield. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Monday 4-7PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019