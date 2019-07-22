|
Suzanne M. Labarre 1948 - 2019
Moosup - Suzanne M. Labarre, 70, of Moosup, CT passed away at home on July 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Suzanne was born in Southbridge, MA on Sept. 3, 1948, a daughter to the late Irene (Lafleche) and Arthur Huard.
She worked for almost 30 years, at Sunnyside Farms, and was a proud member of the Moosup American Legion Post #91 Women's Auxiliary serving on the VJ Parade committee. She enjoyed gardening, bingo and spending time with her family.
Suzanne is survived by her children Sean Millette and wife Katheryn, Kim Witkowski and husband Michael, Jennifer Messinger and husband Marc; sister Debra Brunnell; grandchildren Elena and Emma Millette, Chelsea and Megan Witkowski, Evelyn and Nathan Messinger; stepdaughter Crystal Bernier and husband David and her stepgrandson Hunter; nephew Shannon Huard; Niece Jessica Brunnell; and her two previous husbands Joseph Millette and Timothy Labarre.
Suzanne will be truly missed by all who loved her and a Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 7, 2019 at 1PM at the American Legion Hall Post#91 in Moosup. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Legion Post #91 66 Prospect St., Moosup, CT 06354
For online condolences http://www.doughertybros funeralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 22 to July 24, 2019