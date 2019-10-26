|
|
Sylvia C. Marinello 1932 - 2019
Plainfield - Sylvia C. Marinello, 86, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Villa Maria Nursing and Rehabilitation in Plainfield, CT.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Guy Marinello, Sr. on March 25, 2009.
She leaves behind two sons Guy, Jr. and Michael Marinello, several nieces and nephews including two special nieces Elizabeth Bonchuk and Helene Stearns.
Gratefully we thank the staff at Villa Maria who lovingly cared for her for 17 years and made her feel like she was their family.
She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
The Gagne Piechowski Fuenral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with arrangements. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019