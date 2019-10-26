Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Marinello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia C. Marinello


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia C. Marinello Obituary
Sylvia C. Marinello 1932 - 2019
Plainfield - Sylvia C. Marinello, 86, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Villa Maria Nursing and Rehabilitation in Plainfield, CT.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Guy Marinello, Sr. on March 25, 2009.
She leaves behind two sons Guy, Jr. and Michael Marinello, several nieces and nephews including two special nieces Elizabeth Bonchuk and Helene Stearns.
Gratefully we thank the staff at Villa Maria who lovingly cared for her for 17 years and made her feel like she was their family.
She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
The Gagne Piechowski Fuenral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with arrangements. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
Download Now