Sylvia M. Bernier 1932 - 2019
Norwich - Sylvia M. Bernier, 87, beloved wife of the late Walter F. Bernier, passed away May 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 25, 1932 in Webster, MA a daughter of the late Hector and Martha (Papierski) Gaboury and had resided in Norwich for many years. She had devoted her life to her family. Mrs. Bernier enjoyed polka music, having followed her son Richard, and was a member of the Rose City Senior Center where she enjoyed seeing her many friends. She leaves a daughter Cindy with whom she made her home. 3 sons Richard and companion Missy, Robert and companion Pam , Raymond and wife Georgene. A sister Lorraine Ducharme. Six grandchildren Kelly Lodyko , Heather Bernier, Robert Bernier, Nicole Bernier, Jamie Edie and Bradley Bernier, 6 Great grandchildren Joshua , Avery, Abigail , Cash, Mackenzie and Adilys. She was predeceased by a brother Bernard Gaboury and her longtime companion Raymond Duhaime, Sr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (5-28-19) at 10:00AM in the Cathedral of St. Patrick, Norwich. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lisbon. Visiting hours are Monday 4-7PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to a . The family would like to extend a thank you to Hartford Health Care at Home for the wonderful care that was given. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 24 to May 26, 2019