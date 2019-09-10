|
|
Tekla (Tess) Czuchrey Wirhun 1929 - 2019
Norwich - Mrs. Tekla Catherine Wirhun, known as Tess to friends and family, passed away Tuesday, on August 27th. Born in New Haven on November 8, 1929, and a lifelong resident of Connecticut, Tess lived a full professional, personal and volunteerism life.
Tess was an avid gardener, voracious book reader, and fabulous cook. She was active in politics, her Ukrainian heritage, Church, and with Lifelong Learning out of Three Rivers Community College.
She is survived by her sister, Anne Cusack of Florida; her three children: Nancy Riella, of Colchester, CT, Peter Wirhun, of Atlanta, GA, and Paul Wirhun, of New York City, NY; grandchildren: Michael Riella, of Washington, DC, Stephen Riella, of Ft. Worth, TX, Evan Wirhun, and Alex Wirhun, of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at St, Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Colchester, CT, at 11 a.m. on September 14.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials in her name be sent to: St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Colchester CT, or Adventures In Lifelong Learning Scholarship Fund/Three Rivers Community College.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019