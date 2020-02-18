|
Teresa (Terry) M. Sas 1925 - 2020
Lisbon - Teresa (Terry) M. Sas, 94, died peacefully on February 15th, 2020 at Backus Hospital in Norwich surrounded by her loving family.
Teresa was born on December 5th, 1925 in Duryea, PA, daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Krappa. After graduating from Duryea High School in 1943, she lived and worked at Buck Hill Falls Inn, an exclusive resort in the Pocono's. She moved to Moosup, CT a few years later and worked at Kaman to support the war effort. She married Theodore (Ted) Sas on September 25th, 1948 at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City, and were married for 59 years. He predeceased her on September 27th, 2007.
Mom graduated from Mohegan Community College in May 1975. She was a substitute teacher in several local elementary schools. She won election to become the Lisbon Tax Collector in Nov 1977and remained in office thru June 1990. She was also a member of the Lisbon Democratic Town Committee. Teresa loved being a mom and especially enjoyed working outside with her flowers. She was always fashionably dressed and enjoyed wearing colorful clothing. She also enjoyed sewing, shopping, cooking Polish foods, politics, and antique collecting. She was very proud of the house she and Ted built in Lisbon in 1954.
She is survived by her devoted son, Gregg Sas of Lisbon, and loving daughter, Deborah Sas of Colchester and granddaughter Amelia Horn of Huntington, Vermont. Family members include a niece, Valerie Weller of Old Forge, PA; a grandniece, Melissa Siegfried of Scranton, PA; nephews Paul Sas of Norwich, John Sas of Plainfield; Russell and Mitchell Sas, Lewistown, Montana; Kenneth and David Sas, Phoenix Arizona; Warren Sas, Las Vegas, Nevada and Richard Poreda, Florida. Teresa was predeceased by her niece, Kathleen MacNeill.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 7:30pm at Leffler Funeral Home, 30 North Main Street, Jewett City. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, February 21st, at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Interment to follow at Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020