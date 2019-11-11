Home

Terrance Fish


1941 - 2019
St. Mary's - Terrance (Terry) Fish, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home in St. Mary's, Georgia on Thursday, October 10, 2019. His beloved wife, Jackie Denis-Fish and parents, Jeremiah and Nelly, predeceased Terry. He was born on October 31, 1941 in North Stonington, Connecticut. He attended Norwich Free Academy until he enrolled in the US Army. He was in the military for 6 years and was a sharp shooter rifleman and an air borne ranger completing over 300 jumps. He earned a Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal 2nd Award and Sharpshooter Badge Rifle M-14. He retired from General Dynamics, Electric Boat Division in 2007. He married his soul mate, Jackie Denis, on July 21, 1962 in Jewett City, Connecticut.
Terry will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Candy Fish, Kim (William) Trantalis, Stacey (Rick) Mendez and Michelle Fish, Grandchildren Danielle (Dan) Mikulak, Jennifer Trantalis, Ashlynn (Zack) Highsmith, Charlene Storey and Anthony Storey and Great Grandchidlren Ayden, Kaleb and Evelynn Highsmith and Olivia Mikulak.
A celebration of life will be held in Jewett City, Connecticut in 2020.
