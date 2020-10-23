Terry A. Bryant 1957 - 2020

Moosup - Terry A. Bryant of Moosup CT., formerly of Eastford CT., passed away at the age of 63 on October 16, 2020 due to complications after suffering a heart attack.

He was born on April 23, 1957 in Rutland VT. Son of the late Harry A. (Sonny) and Rosemary (Thayer) Bryant of Rutland VT.

Throughout his childhood Terry lived in Rutland VT., Castleton VT., Hubbarton VT., Eastford CT., and Fairhaven VT.. At the age of 16 he worked at Franklin Pontiac and the Ed Fry Farm in Vermont before moving to Eastford CT. in 1973 to be with his childhood sweetheart, the love of his life Anna, whom he married on June 7, 1975. From that day on the Old Man and Old Lady were inseparable.

After moving to Eastford he spent 11 years farming at Warren's Farm, then 20 years at the Klee Farm. He then went to being a mechanic at Big Boys Toys in Pomfret CT., then to a mechanic at Foskett Equipment in Woodstock CT. from which he retired from, except for at coffee time.

Even when Terry wasn't working.......he was working. Always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, for whatever reason. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends whether it be listening to country music, hunting, fishing, farming, tinkering on something, cooking, OLD Nascar, or collecting stuff (junk). To all that knew him, know that he REALLY ENJOYED shootin the _____ at coffee time and being "The Boss," with his sidekick Rosie in tow.

He is survived by his wife Anna E. Bryant; daughters -Terri Lynn Davis of Woodstock CT., Anna O. Bryant (Andy) of Moosup CT., and his beloved Rosie Girl; bonus daughter - Crystal Blaisdell of West Rutland VT.; grandchildren and best friends -Timothy Davis Jr. (Ashley), Tyler Davis, and Tanner Davis all of Woodstock CT.; Step grandchildren - Anthony Tuttle of Woodstock CT., Hailey Moore and Emily Moore both of Moosup CT.; bonus grandchild -Douglas Blaisdell of West Rutland VT.; siblings - Cheryl Curavoo of Benson VT., Anna Bishop (Russ) of Shoreham VT., Cindy Lussier (Nick) of Benson VT., Robert Bryant Sr. (Judy) of Ludlow VT., Sherry Wisell (Tim) of Pittsford VT., Debra Bryant (Paul) of Rutland VT.; half brother - Carl Schaefer; son-in-laws - Tim Davis Sr. of Woodstock CT. and Joshua Brosseau of Ocala FL.; and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews; predeceased by sister Judy Carter of Bristol VT.

In honor of Terry's wishes a celebration of life gathering will be held in the spring of 2021.



