Terry Wilma Richardson 1942 - 2019
Uncasville - Terry (aka Nana) went to be with the Lord on May 28th 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born on Dec 3rd 1942 in San Diego, CA. She loved her grandkids, daughter, quilting, making people happy, and most of all, her husband Tom Richardson of 53 years. She loved giving of her time and her many sewing talents to make people happy. She is survived by her husband Tom Richardson (81) of Oakdale, CT, youngest daughter Tiffany Walls of Uncasville, CT, daughter who resides in TN, daughter Tina Johnson of Fairbanks, AK, oldest daughter Rosetta Baade of Dallas, TX, and 13 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Leffingwell Baptist Church in Bozrah, CT on June 28th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Echo Cancer Foundation {Echocancerfoundation.com}
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 24 to June 26, 2019