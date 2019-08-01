Home

Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-1769
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
815 Boswell Av.
Norwich, CT
View Map
Thaddeus "Sully" Sullivan


1937 - 2019
Norwich - Thaddeus "Sully" Sullivan, 82, passed away at Backus Hospital on July 31st.
He was born in Norwich on Feb. 28, 1937 to the late John and Eva (Brigham) Sullivan, one of 11 siblings. Sully worked for the Dept. of Public Works for the City of Norwich for 37 years until his retirement.
Sully was known for his ability to make people smile and will be remembered as a wonderful, generous and kind man who would do anything for anybody. He will be missed.
He was predeceased by his wife Jean in 1995 and is survived by his son; Thomas Sullivan, daughter; Deborah Vinyard, granddaughter; Stephanie Vinyard, along with siblings, nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Aug 3rd at 11am at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Av., Norwich, CT.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Yale Pediatric Cardiology Unit at Yale New Haven Hospital, 20 York St., New Haven, CT 06510.
Labenski Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Sully's family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
