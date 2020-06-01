Theodore A. Boule Jr. 1931 - 2020

Griswold - Theodore A. Boule Jr., 88 of Griswold, passed peacefully early Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Villa Maria Nursing Home. He was born October 3, 1931, the son of the late Theodore A. Boule Sr. and Blanche (Cardin) Boule. He married Marion (Belisle) Boule on June 1, 1957, who survives him. In addition, to his wife Marion of 63 years and his dog Ashy, he leaves behind his daughter Kim and son-in-law Jeffrey Komarinetz. His sisters Virginia Hoddy and Olive Donahue, both of Jewett City, and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews, also survive him.

Theodore took great pride in being a corporal and company bugler in the US Marine Corps, serving his country during the Korean War. When he returned home he became "Bully the Barber," first with his father, and then on his own both in Moosup and Jewett City for over 50 years. He loved the years he spent as a skilled pilot of his small engine plane, and traveled on many a cruise and bus trip with his wife and friends. In retirement, he joined the Pachaug Outdoor Club and became a member of their pistol team. He will be remembered fondly as a man with tenacity, boundless energy, and many, many interests. A service will be held on a later date and time to be announced. Donations in his name can be made to the Pachaug Outdoor Club, 176 Banjo Sullivan Rd., Griswold, CT. 06351



