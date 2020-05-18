|
|
Theodore L. Cormier 1932 - 2020
Norwich - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Theodore Cormier, passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on May 15th at the age of 87. Son of Wilfred and Irene (Douville) Cormier of Taftville. He leaves behind his adored wife of 58 years, Margaret (Dombrowski), three children: Clifford Cormier, John Cormier (and wife, Lisa) and Catherine Cormier; his two grandchildren whom he adored, Nicole and Nathan; brother Raymond Cormier (& wife Joyce) and sister in law, Joan Cormier. He is predeceased by two brothers: Norman (& wife Florence) and Andrew. Ted grew up in Taftville and after 4 years in the Navy held a career as asphalt & concrete dispatcher, lastly with Soneco. He was a life long member and treasurer of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and Volunteer firefighter with Laurel Hill fire department, as well as a faithful communicant at St. Patricks Cathedral of Norwich. Ted will always be remembered as a good-humored, kind hearted and generous family man. He loved music, dance (tap dancing at an early age) and watching his favorite sports teams (Uconn basketball and NY Yankees) and especially spending time with family. Donations may be made in Ted's memory to Sisters of Charity of Our Lady in Baltic, CT or Hospice. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 18 to May 20, 2020