Theresa A. Bendas
Theresa A. Bendas 1944 - 2020
Putnam - Theresa A. (Stringer) Bendas, 76, wife of the late Rodney W. Bendas, passed away September 5, 2020.
She was born in Norwich, CT, daughter to the late Arthur and Isabella (Laroucque) Stringer. She was a graduate of the former Putnam Catholic Academy.
She lived her life in Plainfield, CT until retiring to Dunnellon, FL, where she spent her last years with her companion John "Jack" Teller.
Theresa returned to Connecticut the beginning of this year and resided with her son Paul and his wife Cheryl due to her failing health associated with Alzheimer's.
After her years as a homemaker Theresa worked at Kaman in Moosup and Plainfield police department, where she began as a clerk/secretary/dispatcher before becoming a police woman. She then worked in security at Foxwoods Casino until her retirement.
Theresa is survived by her two sons, Mark W. LaPorte of Firtzwilliam, NH and Paul R. (Cheryl) LaPorte of Putnam, CT, grandchildren, Ryan LaPorte, Alexa LaPorte, Aaron LaPorte, Alisha Nadeau, and one great-grandson, Anthony John. She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur "Art" Stringer, and her beloved pug, Buster.
There will be no calling hours. Gravesides services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. Thomas Cemetery, Griswold, CT. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements.
For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
