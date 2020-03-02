|
Theresa A. Deslandes 1931 - 2020
COLCHESTER - Therese A. (Longo) Deslandes 88, formerly of Norwich died February 7, 2020 at Harrington Court in Colchester.
She was born in Norwich on December 8, 1931 the daughter of the late Eugene and Delima (Prud'homme) Lavallee. Terry was employed for a number of years as a Home Health Aide for United Community Services before retiring.
She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, a member of the choir, Legion of Mary, and the Hearts of the Spirit Prayer Group.
She was first married to Gregory Longo who died on May 8, 1973 and later married George P. Deslandes who died on October 1, 1995.
She is survived by one son: Paul Longo, three daughters: Rosemary Longo-Nutt, Joanne Hanes and Lisa Adams, one step son: Keith Deslandes and step-daughter Karen Edwards, ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister Elise Perier.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, meeting directly at church. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart School, 17 Hunters Ave, Taftville, Ct 06380 or to the Haitian Health Foundation, 97 Sherman St., Norwich, CT 06360.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020