Theresa Davis


1929 - 2019
Theresa Davis Obituary
Theresa Davis 1929 - 2019
Danielson - Theresa L. Davis, 90, of Danielson, CT passed away on December 25, 2019 at Pierce Memorial Baptist Home in Brooklyn, CT. Born on March 12, 1929 in Killingly, CT, daughter of the late Eugene and Rosanna (Renaud) DeVillez. Beloved wife of Robert F. Davis, who died in 1969.
Theresa was a Communicant of St. James Church in Danielson, CT. She worked at Pryms as a packer for 45 years till its closing in 1990.
She leaves her sisters Lorraine Collins of Tolland, CT, Nancy Bernier of Danielson, CT and Claire Sabourin of East Killingly, CT. She was predeaceased by her brothers Leon DeVillez, Eugene DeVillez and Theodore DeVillez; her sisters Dora Petecki, Pauline Nichols, Mary Dixon, Florina Weaver, Alice Lafountaine and Ida Blair.
A Chapel Service will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Danielson, CT. In Lieu of flowers donations maybe made in her memory to ST Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
