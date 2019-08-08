|
Theresa G. Herrick 1935 - 2019
Dayville - Theresa G. Herrick, 84, of Dayville, CT passed away August 7, 2019 at Davis Place in Danielson, CT. Born July 19, 1935, daughter to the late Stanisclaus and Simone (Richard) Beaudoin. She was the loving wife of Albert A. Herrick they were married on September 4, 1954 in St. James Church, he died December 15, 1996.
Theresa worked for Danielson Curtain as an inspector and next at Rosen's Poultry as a plucker and next at Hales Manufacturing as a spinner and then after 21 years as a mold operator at Danco Manufacturing, she retired in 2000. Theresa was an avid reader and in retirement enjoyed traveling to Arizona to visit Connie Bachand a dear friend.
Theresa leaves her sons Albert F. Herrick (Denise), Mark E. Herrick, Norman J. Herrick (Irene Robbins), Patrick F. Herrick (Tammy) and Arthur C. Herrick (Lori); her sister Claire A. Mayo; her fifteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Francis Beaudoin and a sister Lorraine Blake.
Calling Hours are Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 10:30 AM in St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019