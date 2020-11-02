1/1
Theresa Gelinas
1942 - 2020
Brooklyn - Theresa P. Gelinas, 78, of Brooklyn, CT passed away unexpectedly October 31, 2020 at her home. Born May 8, 1942 in Brooklyn, CT, daughter of the late Joseph and Lea (Bessette) Gelinas.
Theresa was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Wauregan, CT until its closing. She loved her cats especially Ollie. Theresa worked as a meat wrapper for over 40 years at several grocery stores.
She leaves her brother Donald Gelinas of Brooklyn, CT; her sisters Phillis Grab of Canterbury, CT, Eileen Duval and her husband Raymond of Wauregan, CT and Doris Mongeau and her husband Louis of Brooklyn, CT; her nephews Robert Duval and his wife Donna of Wauregan, CT, Matthew Duval and his wife Rebecca of Manchester, CT and Andrew Duval and his wife Bethany of Wauregan, CT; her nieces Charlotte Mongeau of Enfield, CT and Sarah Gale and her husband Brandon of Griswold, CT; her great-nephews Nathaniel Duval, AJ Duval and Caleb Duval; her great-nieces Lea Duval, Madeleine Duval and Amelia Duval; her great great-niece Maya Gale.
A Mass of Christian burial will be private. Burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wauregan, CT. In lieu of flowers donation maybe made in her memory to Project Pin, PO Box 936, Moosup, CT 06354. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
