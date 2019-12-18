Home

Services
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
View Map
1933 - 2019
Theresa Gosseline Obituary
Theresa Gosseline 1933 - 2019
Griswold - Theresa Gosselin, 86 of Griswold passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Orchard Grove in Uncasville from Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born July 30, 1933 to Joseph and Laura (LaRouque) Jeffries of Westport, MA. She was the youngest of 10 children. She grew up in Fall River and Westport, MA. She got married in 1951 in Fall River to Alfred Gosselin. They had 3 children before moving to East Hartford, CT. They had 2 more children while living in East Hartford. She was a stay at home mom until her youngest went to school. She was working at Pratt Whitney when she retired. They then moved to Griswold.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her friends. She enjoyed camping and meeting new people.
She is survived by her husband Alfred of 68 years. Her five children, Alfred, Jr. and his wife Joyce of Bolton, Rita Pothier of Voluntown, Yvette Grabowski and her husband Chester of Lisbon, James, Sr. of Windham and Michael of Coventry. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, two son in laws, a granddaughter in law and a grandson in law.
We would like to thank the staff at Orchard Grove for the loving care they provided for our mother the last three years. And to Caity Gauvin for the special care and love she gave our mom.
Calling hours will be held 10:00-11:00AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
