Theresa M. Bibeault 1927 - 2020

Baltic - Theresa M. Bibeault 93, of Baltic died Monday afternoon July 6, 2020 at the Backus Hospital. She was born in Norwich on May 10, 1927 the daughter of the late Hilaire and Regina (Lussier) Tremblay. Theresa was employed as a Secretary for a number of years for the First Selectman in Sprague before retiring. She was married to Arthur Bibeault who died on November 4, 1982. She is survived by two sisters: Rita Hoffman of Baltic and Doris Peterson of Taftville, along with nieces and nephews and numerous godchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 13th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Church in Baltic. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Baltic. There are no calling hours. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



