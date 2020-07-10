1/1
Theresa M. Bibeault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa M. Bibeault 1927 - 2020
Baltic - Theresa M. Bibeault 93, of Baltic died Monday afternoon July 6, 2020 at the Backus Hospital. She was born in Norwich on May 10, 1927 the daughter of the late Hilaire and Regina (Lussier) Tremblay. Theresa was employed as a Secretary for a number of years for the First Selectman in Sprague before retiring. She was married to Arthur Bibeault who died on November 4, 1982. She is survived by two sisters: Rita Hoffman of Baltic and Doris Peterson of Taftville, along with nieces and nephews and numerous godchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 13th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Church in Baltic. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Baltic. There are no calling hours. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guillot Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved