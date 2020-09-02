Theresa M. Guillemette 1933 - 2020
Moosup - Theresa M. Guillemette, 87, passed away peacefully Aug. 28, 2020.
She was born in Jewett City, CT on August 4, 1933 to the late Stanislaw and Anna (Wyzga) Rys. She was married to Wilfred Guillemette on June 11, 1955. He predeceased her on July 24, 2017.
Theresa is survived by 2 sons and daughters-in-law David and Christian Guillemette of Dayville, Thomas and Melody Guillemette of Danielson; a daughter and son in law Linda and Steven Gahrman of Sterling; 4 grandchildren Karen, Amanda, Thomas and wife Jacqueline, and Andrew and wife Amber; 5 great grandchildren Bree, Ava, Olivia, Josephine, and Hazel. She is also survived by 1 sister, Maryann Rys, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 7 brothers, Anthony, Edward, Peter, Eugene, Michael, Steven, and Stanley Rys, and 6 sisters, Kate Provenzano, Grace LaChance, Stella Levesque, Bertha Konicki, Sophie Rys, and Victoria Good.
Theresa enjoyed traveling, shopping, animals, keeping up with the news via newspaper and television, and getting out and about on long car rides. Her greatest joy in life, however, was her family. She was the absolute hub of the 3 generations of the family she so deeply loved.
Funeral services were private due to Covid.
