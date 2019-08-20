|
|
Theresa Oloff 1930 - 2019
N. Grosvenordale - Theresa S. Oloff, 88, of Fabyan Rd., died peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019, surrounded by her family at Lanessa Extended Care, Webster, MA. She was the loving wife of the late Henry F. Oloff. Born in N. Grosvenordale, she was the daughter of the late Josphat and Alberta (Houle) Therrien.
Mrs. Oloff worked as a winder for Matson Mills for many years. She also worked for Steven's Linen and Oakwood Nursing Home in activities. She was a member of the VFW Woman's Auxiliary, and the Columbiettes. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, walking and loved "people watching."
Mrs. Oloff is survived by her son, Henry F. Oloff and his wife Wendy of SC; her daughters, Diane M. LaPorte of North Grosvenordale, Elizabeth "Betty" Gertsch and husband Mike of Griswold, and AnnMarie Chisholm of North Grosvenordale; her brothers, Paul Therrien of AZ, and Norman Therrien of North Grosvenordale; and her sister, Rita Poirier of Sturbridge, MA; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, the late Gerry Therrien, Roger Therrien, George Therrien, and Raymond Therrien.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Valade Funeral Home & Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019