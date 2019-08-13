|
Theresa Phaga Tognini 1928 - 2019
Port Saint Lucie, FL. - Theresa Phagan Tognini, 91, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away, August 8, 2019. Theresa was born to Hector Perry & Mary Louise (Boucher) Perry on January 23, 1928 in Norwich, Connecticut. She moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida in 2003, coming from New London, Connecticut.
Theresa loved playing bridge and hand & foot. She had a passion for traveling, going out to eat and movies. Theresa was also in the Red Hat Society and a member of St. Bernadette's Catholic Church.
Survivors include; daughter, Kathleen T. (Paul) Kalendra of Raleigh, NV; daughter-in-law's, Joyce Phagan of Kotzebue, Alaska, Lois Phagan of Port St. Lucie, FL and Maureen Phagan of CT.; grandchildren, Bettina Lorraine Phagan of Port St. Lucie, FL., Barrett Jesse (Kristen) Phagan of Azle, TX., Diane Kalendra (William Frystak) of Rolesville, NC, Mark (Jessica) Kalendra of NC and Eric (Emi) Kalendra of CA. along with 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hector & Mary Louise Perry; both of her beloved Husbands, Richard Jesse Phagan and Charles S. Tognini; sons; Robert Jesse Phagan and Richard Christopher Phagan; brothers; Wilfred Joseph Perry of Norwich, CT, Ernest Perry and Leo Perry and sister, Lolieta Perry.
A Visitation will be held at Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, Florida on August 12, 2019 at 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a Memorial Service to be held at 5:00 PM.
A Graveside Service will take place in Norwich, CT on August 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Mary's & St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. A guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019