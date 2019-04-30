|
Theresa R. Aubin 1927 - 2019
Jewett City - Theresa R. (Hamel) Aubin passed away at her home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the care of her family. She was 91 years old. Terry was born on May 24, 1927 in Canada to Willie and Irene (Therrien) Hamel. She was united in marriage on October 7, 1950 to the late Paul Aubin at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City. Theresa was employed by the State of Connecticut for 25 years at the Norwich State Hospital. She is survived by her children and sister Noella and Randy Homier of El Cajon, CA, Gail Pleau of Jewett City, CT, Alan and his wife Claire Aubin of Norwich, CT, Lynn and her husband Patrick Burleigh of Whitsett, NC, and Christina and her husband James Cassell of Preston, CT. Terry was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Terry was the proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren and a dozen great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her parents, brother Leo Hamel, and sister Arline Willett.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday May 3rd, 2019 at 10am at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City followed by a burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lisbon. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to Center for Hospice Care Southeastern CT, 227 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06360 or Poodle Rescue Connecticut, Inc. P.O. Box 188 Naugatuck, CT 06770
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019