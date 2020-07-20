Theresa Sypek 1937 - 2020
Danielson - Theresa G. Sypek, 83, of Danielson, CT passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home. She was born January 17, 1937 in Danielson, CT, daughter of the late Alphege and Lillian (Bernier) Emond. Terry was the wife of Frederick Sypek, he died in 1998. Terry was the beloved companion Robert St. Onge for twenty years they met after both losing their spouses.
Terry was a Communicant of St. James Church in Danielson. She was a 1955 graduate of Killingly High School. She worked at Pryms for over 30 years. In 1988 she worked for Conn Rubber Molding in Danielson, retiring in 1993. Terry enjoyed traveling in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean with her husband. She was a real Mother Theresa who loved caring for both sides of her family the Emond's and the Sypek's.
Terry leaves her fiancé Robert St. Onge of Danielson, CT; her brothers Robert Emond of Danielson , CT and Richard Emond and his wife Ann of Summerfield Creek, FL; a brother in law Maurice Bazinet of Brooklyn, CT; also several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Frederick Sypek and her sister Elizabeth Bazinet.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. A calling hour will be Saturday from 9:15 to 10:15 AM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com