Theresa Throwe 1935 - 2019
New London - Theresa (Terrie) Throwe, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, CT on December 15, 2019. Terrie was born to Louise and Harry Rogers in Queens, NY on April 12, 1935. She moved to Norwich, CT in 1938 where she attended local schools and graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1953. In 1957, she married Andrew "Duke" Throwe who she was married to for 52 wonderful years until his passing in 2010. Terrie held several jobs during her many years living in CT, including positions at Ponemah Mill, Groton Submarine Base, Norwich YMCA, Connecticut Bank and Trust, and the Norwich Chamber of Commerce. Terrie enjoyed socializing, going to movies, plays, concerts, and lunches with her many close friends from her years in Norwich and from the Chapman Farms community in Niantic where she resided. She loved the Red Sox and the UCONN Huskies Women's Basketball team and seldom missed watching a game. Terrie leaves behind two children, Kelly Winsky of Old Lyme, CT and Scott (Joanne) Throwe of Bristol, RI and the loves of her life, three grandchildren: Taylor and Jessica Throwe; and Kary Winsky. She was predeceased by two wonderful sisters, Betty Mason, and Louise Manion. Terrie will be greatly missed but will live in the hearts of her family forever.
The family will hold a memorial event from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 28 at Flanders Fish Market, 22 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme, CT 06333. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019