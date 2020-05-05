|
|
Therese Chenette 1924 - 2020
Preston - Therese Chenette, 95, of Preston died early Sunday morning May 3, 2020, at the Norwichtown Rehab and Care Center.
She was born in New Bedford, MA on October 11, 1924 the daughter of the late Zephrin and Marie Louise (Monjeau)
Robert. Therese dedicated her life as a homemaker for her family.
On December 27, 1943 she married Lucien J. Chenette who died on October 7, 1982. She is survived by one daughter, Rachel Schrader of Baltic; six sons, Allan Chenette of Preston, Gary Chenette of Voluntown, Craig Chenette of Fla., Glen Chenette of Griswold, James Chenette of Norwich and Mark Chenette of Columbia; twenty-five grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons, Roland and Bruce Chenette and two brothers and a sister.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 5 to May 7, 2020