THOMAS ALLEN GREENE
December 4, 1946-February 11, 2019
Gone But Not From Our Memories
Our hearts are broken since you've been gone; the months come and go, we find it hard to be strong. You were taken so sudden; we knew you couldn't stay. God had a different plan; he knew you were the best. You definitely are the best of the best and stood out from all the rest. We couldn't think of anything that you did that wasn't done to perfection, we miss your smile, your teasing gestures as well as that laugh that told us you cared. In this world where there seems to be fewer heroes, please know that, in our eyes, you will always be ours. Thank you for all you've taught us and for giving us your love.
Always in our hearts, Mary, Lori, Tina, Will and grandchildren.
Published in Norwich Bulletin on Feb. 11, 2020