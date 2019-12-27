|
Thomas Bunning 1936 - 2019
Brooklyn - Thomas P. Bunning passed from this Earth peacefully on Dec. 23, 2019. Tom was born in Putnam, CT, son of the late George and Tacy (Potter) Bunning. He is survived by a son, Timothy (wife Vera) Bunning of Beavercreek OH, daughter Susan (husband James Basley) of Danielson, CT, grandchildren Kaitlyn, Zachary, Rachell, and Harrison, sister Cynthia Ellis, three nephews Thomas, Jonathan, and Leigh of Dallas, TX and ex-wife Denise Rzeznikiewicz (husband Michael) of Dayville, CT. Tom served in the US Army and spent time stationed overseas in Germany. A lifelong resident of the area, he worked for 30+ years as a machinist at Pratt & Whitney and for years at the local Sears Roebuck. He served many years in the fire departments of Danielson and East Brooklyn. Upon full retirement, he was active in the Killingly Historical Society tracing genealogy and spent considerable time at his grandkid's activities. Tom "known as Hube by many" had a big heart, was always there for anyone who asked, had a passion for collecting 'stuff', loved to have a good time, and personified the work hard, play hard persona. He will be missed by many. Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019